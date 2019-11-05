Globus Medical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $185.86M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gmed has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.