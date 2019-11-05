Seeking Alpha
Consumer

RealReal bid down despite earnings topper

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL)

RealReal (REAL -4.7%) falls sharply despite posting a 48% jump in gross merchandising volume in Q3 and a narrower loss than anticipated.

Investors may be focused on the online consignment firm's guidance update, which included expectations for Q4 GMV growth of 34% to 37% and full-year GMV growth of 40% to 41%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue is anticipated to fall in a range of -15% to -14% in Q4.

