Broadridge Financial Solutions Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $979.61M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.