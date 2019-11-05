Black Knight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)BKIBy: SA News Team
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $299.16M (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.