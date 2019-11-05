workiva Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)WKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.32M (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, wk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.