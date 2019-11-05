Vonage Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.88M (+15.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.