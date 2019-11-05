Con Ed slides after trimming top end of full-year earnings guidance

Consolidated Edison (ED -2.1% ) shares slump after missing Q3 earnings expectations and issuing downside guidance for full-year earnings.

ED lowers the top end of its full-year EPS outlook to $4.25-$4.35 from $4.25-$4.45 previously, below $4.36 analyst consensus estimate.

ED says it reached agreement with multiple parties on three-year rate plans for New York's electric and gas delivery businesses that, "if approved, will allow us to help achieve our shared objectives [of] making investments in electric and gas delivery infrastructure, new technology, renewable energy, electric vehicle charging stations and energy efficiency programs that will support New York's clean energy goals."

Separately, ED disclosed its DET Gas subsidiary would cap its investment in the 300-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline to $530M; the company already has spent $488M.

CET Gas's ownership stake in MVP, currently at 12.5%, would drop to 10% with the move.