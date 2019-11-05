Square Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.85M (+38.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sq has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.