Collegium Pharmaceutical Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+106.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.32M (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, coll has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.