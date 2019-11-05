International Flavors & Fragrances +8% after completing payment probe

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) says its investigation of improper payments in Russia and Ukraine has been substantially finished

"IFF has confirmed that key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments. IFF has taken appropriate remedial actions, including replacing senior management in relevant locations, and believes that such improper customer payments have stopped."

"IFF has confirmed in these investigations that total affected sales represented less than 1% of IFF’s and Frutarom’s combined net sales for 2018. The impact of the reviews including the costs associated with them, to date, have not been and are not anticipated to be material to IFF’s results of operations or financial condition."

Shares of IFF are up 8.55% to $134.59.

