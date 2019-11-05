Vulcan Materials Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (+22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.