Smart Sand Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.86M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SND has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.