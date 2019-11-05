Fitbit Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-350.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $345.3M (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.

