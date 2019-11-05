Enable Midstream Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $890.64M (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENBL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.