Glu Mobile Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 ($0.00 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $111M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GLUU has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.