Prudential Financial -3.2% as outlook disappoints

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) dips 3.2% after Wells Fargo downgrades the stock to market perform from outperform as the insurer's outlook underwhelmed.

While Q3 EPS beat the consensus estimate; the better-than-expected earnings resulted from lower corporate expenses "that aren't expected to be sustainable," according to Wells Fargo note.

Prudential provided a Q4 baseline EPS of $2.50, "significantly lower" than Wells Fargo's estimate of $2.83 and its $1B stock buyback isn't enough to offset the lower EPS base, the note said.

Reduces price target to $92 from $105.

Quant rating Neutral; before this action Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 11 Neutral).

