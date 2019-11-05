CVS Health Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.99B (+33.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cvs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 10 downward.