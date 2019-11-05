Applied Optoelectronics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-271.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.75M (-15.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAOI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Applied Optoelectronics: Key Items To Watch In Q3 Earnings