SolarEdge Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (+31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $402.89M (+70.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sedg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.