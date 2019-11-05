Infinera Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-325.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.48M (+64.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.

