Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.33 vs. -$0.03 in 3Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.47M (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ions has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.