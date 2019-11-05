Physicians Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.26 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.01M (-0.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, doc has beaten FFO estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 5 downward.