Humana Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.56 (-0.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.15B (+13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hum has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.