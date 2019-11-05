Horizon Pharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.6M (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hznp has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.