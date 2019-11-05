Lexington Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.20 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.8M (-20.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lxp has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.