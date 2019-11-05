Oxy Petroleum -5% as 40% budget cut raises growth concerns

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -5.7% ) plunges after saying sharp reductions in capital spending next year will result in oil and gas production growth of just 2% next year, missing the 5% growth target for the combined business with Anadarko Petroleum.

OXY disclosed yesterday alongside Q3 results that it plans to cut capex next year by 40% to ~$5.4B vs. the pro forma $9B the two companies would have spent, cutting production goals in order to meet dividend and debt payments.

OXY "did cut capital expenditure but they also had to cut the production forecast for 2020," says Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel. "It's a change in expectations relative to what was discussed at the time of the transaction."

"They're going to get back in growth mode in 2021 but you're hammering spending so hard in 2020 that it’s a little hard to believe these numbers," says KeyBanc's Leo Mariani. "There's some expectations that's going to have a long-term impact on production growth."