Bloomin' Brands Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETBloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN)BLMNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $967.04M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.