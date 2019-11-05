Perrigo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, prgo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.