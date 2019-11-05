CNH Industrial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)CNHIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.5B (-2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.