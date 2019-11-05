Sequans Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.96M (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SQNS has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.