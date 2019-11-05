Prospect Capital Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus NII Estimate is $0.19 (-17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Total investment income Estimate is $162.98M (-9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSEC has beaten NII estimates 63% of the time and has beaten total investment income estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Total investment income estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.