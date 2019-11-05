Rubicon Project Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+61.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.64M (+30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RUBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.