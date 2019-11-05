Dynavax Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (+41.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.31M vs. $1.46M in 3Q18.

Over the last 2 years, dvax has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.