Select Energy Services Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-62.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.57M (-20.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, WTTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.