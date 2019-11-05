Ormat Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.11M (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.