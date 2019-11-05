Atmos Energy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+19.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.98M (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.