Global coffee production to dip

The International Coffee Organization is out with its updated coffee report.

World coffee production for the 2019-2020 coffee year is forecast to be 0.9% lower at 167.4M bags due in part to a slowdown in the global economy.

ICO supply update: "South America’s production is expected to fall by 3.2% to 78.08 million bags, due largely to the decline in Brazil’s Arabica output in its off-year of the biennial crop cycle. Production from Asia & Oceania is projected to grow by 1.9% to 49.58 million bags due largely to a recovery in Indonesia’s output while Viet Nam is expected to remain stable. Central America & Mexico could see an increase of 0.9% to 21.54 million bags while Africa’s output is estimated to decline by 0.6% to 18.2 million bags."

ICO pricing update: "The ICO composite indicator edged downward in October 2019 to 97.35 US cents/lb, decreasing 0.4% from September 2019. It ranged between 93.63 US cents/lb and 101.56 US cents/lb, exceeding 100 US cents/lb only on 1, 3, and 31 October. The market is currently well-supplied as Brazil has completed the harvest of its 2019/20 off-year crop, which fills the gap before the output from the October-September producers reaches the market."

Full ICO report

Related stocks: Coffee Holdings (NASDAQ:JVA), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), J.M Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Tata Global Beverages (OTC:TTAEY), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Costa Coffee (NYSE:KO), Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).