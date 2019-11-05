Nektar Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.72 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.42M (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nktr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.