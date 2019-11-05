LGI Homes slides 4.5% after trimming top end of EPS guidance

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) falls 5.0% after the homebuilder reduces the top end of its 2019 EPS guidance range.

Sees 2019 basic EPS of $7.00-$7.60 vs. its previous range of $7.00-$8.00.

Sees closing 7,100-7,600 homes in 2019 compares with prior guidance of 6,900-7,800.

Expects average home sales price of $235K-$240K for the year.

Q3 home closings of 2,003 rose 25% Y/Y and average home sales price was $241,179, down 1.5% from a year earlier.

Q3 EPS of $1.93 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.89 and improves from $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted gross margin of 26.3% slips from 27.4% in the year-ago quarter.

