Alliant Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LNT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.