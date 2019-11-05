Innovative Industrial Properties Q3 Earnings Preview

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.67 (+109.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.7M (+172.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iipr has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.