Grand Canyon Education Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)LOPEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.75M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.