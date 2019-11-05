PDC Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $325.37M (+15.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.