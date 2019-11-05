SailPoint Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.5M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SAIL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.