DexCom Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+17.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $348.99M (+30.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dxcm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.