Barrick Gold Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.7B (+46.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gold has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.