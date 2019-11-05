Qualcomm Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.71B (-19.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.