Lannett Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-56.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.78M (-22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lci has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.