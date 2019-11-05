Acorda up 21% after Q3 beat

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR +21% ) is up on triple normal volume in response to its Q3 results released after the close yesterday.

Product sales were down 68% due to the continued generic encroachment on Ampyra, but Inbrija sales were $5M, up 67% sequentially which bodes well for future growth since approval was granted in Europe in September.

The company's cost-cutting initiative should also help. It expects R&D and SG&A expenses to both drop $10M - 25M this year and another $15M - 40M in 2020.

