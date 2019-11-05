Career Education Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 05, 2019 5:35 PM ETPRDOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $146.7M (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CECO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.